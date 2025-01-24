ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131955 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135604 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff confirms damage to oil refineries in the Ryazan region and a plant in Bryansk

General Staff confirms damage to oil refineries in the Ryazan region and a plant in Bryansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32361 views

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed successful strikes on oil refineries in Ryazan and a microelectronics plant in Bryansk. The Kremniy El plant produced components for Russian missile and air defense systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the production facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and the Ryazan oil pumping station in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, as well as to the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk, UNN reports.

Details

"Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of January 24, 2025, hit the facilities involved in the supply of the Russian occupation army," the General Staff said in a statement on social media.

As a result of the strikes, fires broke out at the production facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and at the Ryazan oil pumping station. Also, the microelectronics plant "Silicon El" in Bryansk was damaged

- reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Silicon El, as indicated, is one of the key enterprises in the microelectronics industry in Russia. The plant produces a wide range of chips and components used in strategically important weapons systems. In particular, in the Topol-M and Bulava missile systems, S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, and in the onboard electronics of combat aircraft.

According to the General Staff, the results of the damage are being clarified.

"The systematic and targeted destruction of facilities that supply the Russian occupation army with fuel and lubricants and military equipment will continue until the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is completely stopped," the General Staff said.

Military microelectronics plant “Kremniy” attacked for the third time in Bryansk, Russia, its work suspended - NSDC CCD24.01.25, 11:17 • 30853 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
ukraineUkraine

