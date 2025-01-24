General Staff confirms damage to oil refineries in the Ryazan region and a plant in Bryansk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the production facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and the Ryazan oil pumping station in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, as well as to the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk, UNN reports.

Details

"Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of January 24, 2025, hit the facilities involved in the supply of the Russian occupation army," the General Staff said in a statement on social media.

As a result of the strikes, fires broke out at the production facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and at the Ryazan oil pumping station. Also, the microelectronics plant "Silicon El" in Bryansk was damaged - reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Silicon El, as indicated, is one of the key enterprises in the microelectronics industry in Russia. The plant produces a wide range of chips and components used in strategically important weapons systems. In particular, in the Topol-M and Bulava missile systems, S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, and in the onboard electronics of combat aircraft.

According to the General Staff, the results of the damage are being clarified.

"The systematic and targeted destruction of facilities that supply the Russian occupation army with fuel and lubricants and military equipment will continue until the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is completely stopped," the General Staff said.

