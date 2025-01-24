Military microelectronics plant “Kremniy” attacked for the third time in Bryansk, Russia, its work suspended - NSDC CCD

In Bryansk, Russia, the Kremniy plant, which produces microelectronics for Russian missiles, air defense and drones, was attacked again, and the company has suspended operations, the head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

"The Kremniy plant in Bryansk has been attacked again. It produces microelectronics for missile systems, for Pantsyr air defense systems, Iskander missiles, as well as for radar and electronic warfare and Russian UAVs. This is at least the third attack by unknown drones on this enterprise," Kovalenko wrote.

And later he added: "The Kremlin plant suspends operations in Bryansk after a series of hits last night." It is one of the top 2 producers of microelectronics for missiles and air defense in Russia, Kovalenko noted.

Russian media outlets reported that the Kremlin EL plant had suspended operations after a UAV attack in the Bryansk region, citing the company's press service.

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, not only the military microelectronics plant "Kremlin EL", but also the building of the Russian military service for the Bryansk region and the Bryansk Institute of Management and Business were attacked by drones in Bryansk tonight.