Military microelectronics plant “Kremniy” attacked for the third time in Bryansk, Russia, its work suspended - NSDC CCD

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 91924 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100805 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108758 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111561 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132287 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103887 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135870 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120222 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66784 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114961 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38261 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36329 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 91924 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132287 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135870 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167514 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157225 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29582 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114954 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120216 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140476 views
Military microelectronics plant “Kremniy” attacked for the third time in Bryansk, Russia, its work suspended - NSDC CCD

Military microelectronics plant “Kremniy” attacked for the third time in Bryansk, Russia, its work suspended - NSDC CCD

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30854 views

In Bryansk, the Kremniy plant, which produces microelectronics for Russian missiles and air defense systems, was attacked again. After a nighttime drone attack, the company suspended operations.

In Bryansk, Russia, the Kremniy plant, which produces microelectronics for Russian missiles, air defense and drones, was attacked again, and the company has suspended operations, the head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Kremniy plant in Bryansk has been attacked again. It produces microelectronics for missile systems, for Pantsyr air defense systems, Iskander missiles, as well as for radar and electronic warfare and Russian UAVs. This is at least the third attack by unknown drones on this enterprise," Kovalenko wrote.

And later he added: "The Kremlin plant suspends operations in Bryansk after a series of hits last night." It is one of the top 2 producers of microelectronics for missiles and air defense in Russia, Kovalenko noted.

Russian media outlets reported that the Kremlin EL plant had suspended operations after a UAV attack in the Bryansk region, citing the company's press service.

Accurate strike: the Defense Forces confirmed the attack on a chemical plant in the Bryansk region14.01.25, 11:47 • 27459 views

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, not only the military microelectronics plant "Kremlin EL", but also the building of the Russian military service for the Bryansk region and the Bryansk Institute of Management and Business were attacked by drones in Bryansk tonight.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
pantsir-missile-systemPantsir missile system
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander

