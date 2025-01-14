Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Armed Forces, conducted a precision strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in the town of Seltsevo. This was reported on Tuesday by the SBS, reports UNN.

The units of the SBS, in cooperation with other components of the JFO, delivered a precise strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in the town of Seltsevo, a strategic facility of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation - , the WBC said in a statement.

It is noted that the plant produces gunpowder, explosives and components for rocket fuel, including ammunition for barrel artillery, MLRS, aircraft, X-59 cruise missiles, TOS-1 Tosochka weapons, Zemledelie remote mining systems, and also carries out major repairs of Grad, Uragan and Tornado-G MLRS.

"This operation was a model of coordination between intelligence, missile forces, rocket artillery and unmanned systems. The drones successfully distracted Russian air defense, opening the way for missiles that accurately hit the main targets. And long-range UAVs destroyed substations and other important infrastructure after the missile strike," the SBS said.

The Unmanned Systems Forces also published a video of them helping residents of the town of Seltso "get rid of a large number of dangerous munitions produced at the Bryansk chemical plant.

