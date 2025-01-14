Drone wreckage crashes into Orgsynthes plant in russian kazan

Today, the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the territory of the Orgsynthesis plant in kazan. This was reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The incident was accompanied by an explosion near the facility.

According to local residents, the drones were flying over the village of Osynivka, after which they heard a large explosion near the industrial zone. There is smoke at the scene, and emergency crews have been dispatched.

The details of the incident are being investigated.

Recall

Earlier, a drone attack was recorded in the Tula region of Russia.

Explosions occurred in the aggressor's tula region