Drone wreckage crashes into Orgsynthes plant in russian kazan
Kyiv • UNN
On the territory of the Orgsyntez plant, drone fragments fell into a cauldron, accompanied by an explosion. Local residents reported flying drones over the village of Osynivka and smoke in the industrial area.
Today, the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the territory of the Orgsynthesis plant in kazan. This was reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
The incident was accompanied by an explosion near the facility.
According to local residents, the drones were flying over the village of Osynivka, after which they heard a large explosion near the industrial zone. There is smoke at the scene, and emergency crews have been dispatched.
The details of the incident are being investigated.
Recall
Earlier, a drone attack was recorded in the Tula region of Russia.
