One of Russia’s largest oil refineries halted 73% of its capacity after a drone attack

The Yaroslavl oil refinery "Yaroslavnefteorgsintez," which supplies fuel, including to the Moscow region, shut down nearly three-quarters of its capacity after a drone attack on August 28. The Moscow Times reported this, citing Reuters, writes UNN.

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According to two industry sources cited by Reuters, 2 of the refinery's 3 primary crude-oil processing units were damaged. The AVT-3 unit accounted for 40% of the refinery's capacity, while AVT-4 accounted for another 33%.

Only the AT-4 unit, which accounts for about 27% of the plant's capacity, remains operational. Since August 31, the facility has also halted sales of petroleum products on the Saint Petersburg Commodity Exchange.

Several major refineries shut down in August

The Yaroslavl plant, with a capacity of 15 million tonnes of crude oil per year, is among Russia's 10 largest refineries. Each year, it produces about 2.6 million tonnes of gasoline and 4 million tonnes of diesel fuel.

According to the publication, the Yaroslavl refinery has become the seventh Russian industry enterprise to partially or completely halt fuel production in August. Previously, problems arose, in particular, at refineries in the Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov, Perm, Saratov, and Volgograd regions.

According to an estimate by EA Analytics, Russia's oil-processing volumes fell in August to approximately 3.8 million barrels per day—the lowest level since 2002. Gasoline production at the end of the month amounted to about 80,000 tonnes per day, compared with average seasonal consumption of 115,000 tonnes.

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