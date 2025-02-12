One million for volunteers: how payments will be made under a one-year contract

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35840 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 78549 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100338 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113787 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94384 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122953 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102149 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113190 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157396 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101853 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 83267 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 54485 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103622 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 85251 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113788 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122955 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157397 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147775 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179974 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 85278 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103626 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135879 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137722 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165766 views
Actual
One million for volunteers: how payments will be made under a one-year contract

One million for volunteers: how payments will be made under a one-year contract

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30142 views

The Ministry of Defense launches a one-year contract program for volunteers aged 18-24 with a payment of UAH 1 million. The contract provides for service in one of 6 experienced brigades and phased payments after signing, training and completion of service.

Ukraine is launching a new one-year contract for volunteers aged 18-24. Under the program, UAH 200,000 is paid after signing the contract, UAH 300,000 after training, and another UAH 500,000 after completing the service.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon, UNN reports .

You can apply online at 1824.army.gov.ua or through the Reserve+ application.

The contract for people aged 18 to 24 is a response to the challenges of modern warfare, as Ukraine needs well-trained, motivated soldiers ready to perform combat missions. And this program allows us to quickly train these people and provide the army with professional staff. The training program includes training in modern combat brigades, tactical courses, and training with the latest equipment and weapons

- Lazutkin said.

He noted that there are currently six brigades to choose from - all experienced brigades, including the 72nd Brigade, which defended Kyiv and fought near Vuhledar, the 95th Brigade, which has been known since the defense of Donetsk airport, the 92nd Brigade, the 10th Mountain Assault, 38th and 28th Brigades. He added that after a person signs a contract, he or she initially receives UAH 200,000, and after training - UAH 300,000, literally within 5 working days.

And the third part - 500 thousand hryvnias - is paid when the contract expires, on the day of exclusion from the military unit's personnel lists... This is in addition to the cash allowance and additional cash allowance if it is a matter of performing combat missions. It is expected that these people will perform combat missions on the front line for about 6 months

- said Lazutkin.
Image

Can volunteers who are already in the army at this age switch to such a contract? “In fact, we need to look at the contract they signed, because it probably requires legal expertise. This resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers does not provide for this

- Lazutkin added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an experimental one-year contract for military service. The soldiers who sign it will be able to receive UAH 1 million, enter a university without exams and take advantage of a 0% mortgage. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising