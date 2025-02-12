One million for volunteers: how payments will be made under a one-year contract

Ukraine is launching a new one-year contract for volunteers aged 18-24. Under the program, UAH 200,000 is paid after signing the contract, UAH 300,000 after training, and another UAH 500,000 after completing the service.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon, UNN reports .

You can apply online at 1824.army.gov.ua or through the Reserve+ application.

The contract for people aged 18 to 24 is a response to the challenges of modern warfare, as Ukraine needs well-trained, motivated soldiers ready to perform combat missions. And this program allows us to quickly train these people and provide the army with professional staff. The training program includes training in modern combat brigades, tactical courses, and training with the latest equipment and weapons - Lazutkin said.

He noted that there are currently six brigades to choose from - all experienced brigades, including the 72nd Brigade, which defended Kyiv and fought near Vuhledar, the 95th Brigade, which has been known since the defense of Donetsk airport, the 92nd Brigade, the 10th Mountain Assault, 38th and 28th Brigades. He added that after a person signs a contract, he or she initially receives UAH 200,000, and after training - UAH 300,000, literally within 5 working days.

And the third part - 500 thousand hryvnias - is paid when the contract expires, on the day of exclusion from the military unit's personnel lists... This is in addition to the cash allowance and additional cash allowance if it is a matter of performing combat missions. It is expected that these people will perform combat missions on the front line for about 6 months - said Lazutkin.

Can volunteers who are already in the army at this age switch to such a contract? “In fact, we need to look at the contract they signed, because it probably requires legal expertise. This resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers does not provide for this - Lazutkin added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an experimental one-year contract for military service. The soldiers who sign it will be able to receive UAH 1 million, enter a university without exams and take advantage of a 0% mortgage.