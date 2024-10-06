One enemy UAV destroyed in Mykolaiv region: no casualties - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Mykolaiv air defense forces destroyed one Shahed 131/136 UAV. Earlier, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with an FPV drone and an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, with no casualties.
In Mykolaiv region, air defense forces and means destroyed one UAV of the "Shahed 131/136" type. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
On the night of October 6, air defense forces destroyed one Shahed 131/136 UAV in Mykolaiv region,
It is also noted that yesterday, October 5, at 13:50, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with an FPV drone. There were no casualties.
Recall
On the evening of October 4, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, allegedly with X-59/X-69 cruise missiles. There were no casualties. In the afternoon, artillery shelling of the Halytsynivka community took place.