One enemy UAV destroyed in Mykolaiv region: no casualties - RMA

In Mykolaiv region, air defense forces and means destroyed one UAV of the "Shahed 131/136" type. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

On the night of October 6, air defense forces destroyed one Shahed 131/136 UAV in Mykolaiv region, - the statement said.

It is also noted that yesterday, October 5, at 13:50, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with an FPV drone. There were no casualties.

Recall

On the evening of October 4, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, allegedly with X-59/X-69 cruise missiles. There were no casualties. In the afternoon, artillery shelling of the Halytsynivka community took place.