One black box found at Air India plane crash site in India - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 258 views

One of the black boxes has been found at the crash site of the Air India plane, where more than 240 people died. The plane, which was heading to London, crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad.

One black box found at Air India plane crash site in India - Reuters

One of the black boxes has been found at the crash site of the Air India plane, which killed more than 240 people.

Reuters reports with reference to its own sources in the police, reports UNN.

Details

A black box has been found at the crash site of an Air India plane that crashed to the ground, killing more than 240 people

Reuters was told by two police sources on Friday.

Supplement

Indian media reported that an Air India plane en route to London crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport in western India on Thursday afternoon. Air India confirmed the incident with its aircraft.

The Boeing 787-8 passenger plane, with 242 people on board, crashed into a dormitory, killing passengers and people on the ground. 204 bodies were found at the crash site in India.

Only one survivor was found after the crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

Plane crash in India: nationalities of passengers on the plane have been revealed12.06.25, 13:21 • 51320 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Reuters
India
London
Tesla
