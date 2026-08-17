On the US aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln," one of the lowest levels of mental health problems was reported

The commander of the U.S. Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, said that the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" currently has one of the lowest rates of mental health-related incidents among the 11 active U.S. aircraft carriers. CNN reports, writes UNN.

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Cooper visited the ship during a 10-day trip to the Middle East amid concerns about the crew’s morale and cases of suicidal thoughts. The carrier’s deployment has lasted nearly nine months.

This does not mean that everything is perfect. Extended service at sea is not for everyone. It is uniquely challenging and difficult, and each of us responds to stressors differently - Cooper said.

The aircraft carrier has been on a combat deployment for nearly nine months

The admiral emphasized that mental health requires the same attention as physical and spiritual health.

I have long believed that mental health is another aspect of individual health that requires our attention just as much as physical and spiritual health - Cooper stated.

He also urged the sailors and Marines to continue their service and wished them a safe return home.

"Abraham Lincoln" arrived in the Middle East in January and is participating in a U.S. military operation against Iran, including the blockade of Iranian ports. Due to its prolonged combat missions, the ship has not been able to regularly visit friendly ports, where crews typically replenish supplies and have an opportunity to rest.

The United States is sending the USS George Washington aircraft carrier to the Middle East following problems with the Abraham Lincoln