On the third attempt, the court in Poltava sent a former official of the Ministry of Defense of Liev under arrest

The Zhovtnevyi District Court of Poltava has imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of over UAH 9 million on former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Liev, UNN journalist reports from the courtroom.

According to the investigation, Oleksandr Liev and two heads of a state-owned enterprise are allegedly involved in the supply of low-quality machine guns to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The former official denies any allegations .

The prosecutor's office requested the most severe measure of restraint in the form of detention and emphasized the urgency of considering the motion. However, the court was able to consider the "urgent" motion of the prosecution only on the third attempt, as the previous two hearings were postponed due to the absence of the prosecutor, i.e. the representative of the prosecution.

Wednesday's meeting was held in a closed session at the request of the prosecutor, and journalists were allowed only to hear the decision.

"The motion is granted. To apply to the suspect Oleksandr Liev a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 52 days in the State Institution Poltava Penitentiary, namely from 13:00 on January 22, 2025 to 13:00 on March 14, 2025, with bail set at UAH 9 million 84 thousand," the judge said.

Oleksandr Liev's lawyer, Nazar Kulchytskyi, in a comment to UNN, said that the defense would appeal against this court decision.

"We want to wait and study the ruling first in order to understand the court's motivation. We will prepare an appeal against this measure of restraint and, of course, continue to collect evidence of Oleksandr Liev's innocence of a criminal offense," - the lawyer said.

After the trial, the prosecutor refused to comment and asked to contact the Prosecutor General's Office. UNN will address the request to the PGO.

The State Bureau of Investigation has served a notice of suspicion to the former head of a Defense Ministry department and two officials of a state-owned enterprise for supplying 200 low-quality machine guns to the front. The media learned that the suspects are Oleksandr Liev, who served as the director of the Defense Ministry's Department of Military and Technical Policy, and two officials of an arms import company. UNN investigated the case and the content of the charges, who and what Liev is suspected of, see in.