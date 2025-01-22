ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 94631 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101052 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109007 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111786 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132647 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103992 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136140 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103800 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113449 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117006 views

On the third attempt, the court in Poltava sent a former official of the Ministry of Defense of Liev under arrest

On the third attempt, the court in Poltava sent a former official of the Ministry of Defense of Liev under arrest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38814 views

The Oktyabrsky Court of Poltava imposed a pre-trial restraint on Oleksandr Liev in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 9 million. The ex-official is suspected of supplying low-quality machine guns to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Zhovtnevyi District Court of Poltava has imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of over UAH 9 million on former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Liev, UNN journalist reports from the courtroom.

Details

According to the investigation, Oleksandr Liev and two heads of a state-owned enterprise are allegedly involved in the supply of low-quality machine guns to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The former official denies any allegations .

The prosecutor's office requested the most severe measure of restraint in the form of detention and emphasized the urgency of considering the motion. However, the court was able to consider the "urgent" motion of the prosecution only on the third attempt, as the previous two hearings were postponed due to the absence of the prosecutor, i.e. the representative of the prosecution.

Wednesday's meeting was held in a closed session at the request of the prosecutor, and journalists were allowed only to hear the decision.

"The motion is granted. To apply to the suspect Oleksandr Liev a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 52 days in the State Institution Poltava Penitentiary, namely from 13:00 on January 22, 2025 to 13:00 on March 14, 2025, with bail set at UAH 9 million 84 thousand," the judge said.

Oleksandr Liev's lawyer, Nazar Kulchytskyi, in a comment to UNN, said that the defense would appeal against this court decision.

"We want to wait and study the ruling first in order to understand the court's motivation. We will prepare an appeal against this measure of restraint and, of course, continue to collect evidence of Oleksandr Liev's innocence of a criminal offense," - the lawyer said.

After the trial, the prosecutor refused to comment and asked to contact the Prosecutor General's Office. UNN will address the request to the PGO.

Add

The State Bureau of Investigation has served a notice of suspicion to the former head of a Defense Ministry department and two officials of a state-owned enterprise for supplying 200 low-quality machine guns to the front. The media learned that the suspects are Oleksandr Liev, who served as  the director of the Defense Ministry's Department of Military and Technical Policy, and two officials of an arms import company. UNN  investigated the case and the content of the charges, who and what Liev is suspected of, see in.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava

