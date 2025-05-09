On the second day of its ceasefire, Russia deployed ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9
03:30 AM • 7192 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 19394 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 48370 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 86280 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 140307 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 108357 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 109167 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 169779 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108948 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 131621 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.8m/s
67%
749mm
Popular news

General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat clashes, 55 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

May 8, 07:20 PM • 4718 views

Slovak Prime Minister Fico arrived in Moscow on May 9 by a roundabout route

May 8, 07:34 PM • 5752 views

A defector who served the occupiers in Kherson and tried to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine will spend 12 years behind bars

May 8, 09:57 PM • 8432 views

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 8612 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 8840 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 98428 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 118124 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 169779 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 131621 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 213718 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 127989 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 141676 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 77699 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 106825 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 154989 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

On the second day of its ceasefire, Russia deployed ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

On May 9, Russia deployed four ships to the Black Sea, three of which are missile carriers. The occupiers are ready to attack Ukraine from the Black Sea waters with 14 "Calibers" simultaneously.

On the second day of its ceasefire, Russia deployed ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea

On Friday, May 9, on the second day of the so-called Victory Day truce, Russia deployed four ships to the Black Sea, including those equipped with Kalibr missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy).

Details

As of 06:00 on May 9, four enemy ships are recorded in the Black Sea, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 14 missiles.

In the Black Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 14 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles

- the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Over the past day, the Kerch Strait was crossed in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea - 5 vessels, 3 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 4 vessels, 2 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

As of May 8, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There were 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

Trump called on Ukraine and Russia for a 30-day truce and warned of sanctions08.05.25, 23:41 • 3702 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
Brent
$63.16
Bitcoin
$102,824.50
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.34
Золото
$3,330.24
Ethereum
$2,212.86