On the second day of its ceasefire, Russia deployed ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea

On Friday, May 9, on the second day of the so-called Victory Day truce, Russia deployed four ships to the Black Sea, including those equipped with Kalibr missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy).

Details

As of 06:00 on May 9, four enemy ships are recorded in the Black Sea, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 14 missiles.

In the Black Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 14 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Over the past day, the Kerch Strait was crossed in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea - 5 vessels, 3 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 4 vessels, 2 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

As of May 8, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There were 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

