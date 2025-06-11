On the night of June 11, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a number of important facilities in Russia. The General Staff revealed the details
The Tambov Powder Plant, a 106th Division ammunition depot in the Kursk region, and the Buturlinovka airfield depot were hit. The results of the fire damage are being clarified.
On the night of June 11, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important facilities of the Russian aggressor. These include the "Tambov Powder Plant" FKP, the ammunition depot of the 106th Airborne Division in the Kursk region, and the warehouse of the "Buturlinovka" airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports with reference to the statement of the General Staff.
According to the General Staff, the damage to the capacities of the "Tambov Powder Plant" FKP and burning on its territory was recorded. This is one of the main facilities of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, which is involved in armed aggression against Ukraine. It produces powders for various types of small arms, artillery and rocket systems, as well as colloxylin, which is used in the creation of various explosives.
In addition, explosions were recorded in the areas of the ammunition depot of the 106th Airborne Division in the Kursk region and the warehouse of the "Buturlinovka" airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, the General Staff added.
The results of the fire damage are being clarified.
