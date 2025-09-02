On the front, 160 combat engagements took place in 24 hours, the enemy dropped 77 guided bombs - General Staff

On September 1, 160 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers carried out 44 air strikes, dropping 77 guided bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 1960 kamikaze drones and carried out 3665 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched seven air strikes, dropping a total of 18 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 190 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out 14 offensive actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times in the areas of Kolodiazi, Zarichne and towards Karpivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka and Serebrianka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebrianka, Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader is trying to advance in the direction of Minkivka, Mykolaivka and Stupochky. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Nelipivka and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defense 43 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Zapovitne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne in the direction of Balaganu, Promen, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 144 occupiers, 74 of them irrevocably. Also destroyed were five units of automotive equipment, eight motorcycles, an artillery system, a UAV control point, three unmanned aerial vehicles and two shelters for personnel; two artillery systems, two UAV control points and five shelters for personnel of the occupiers were also damaged. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 18 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Maliivka, Shevchenko and in the direction of Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrograf, Novoselivka, Komyshuvakha. Five enemy attacks are ongoing.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful attacks.

"In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

Recall

On August 31, the Russian army lost 850 servicemen, 4 tanks, and 49 artillery systems.

