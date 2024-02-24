$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

On the anniversary of russia's invasion, Trudeau said that Ukraine's struggle is Canada's struggle as well

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48536 views

Trudeau, de Crewe, Maloney and von der Leyen visited Gostomel to pay tribute to Ukrainian defenders and reaffirm support for Ukraine's sovereignty against Russian aggression.

On the anniversary of russia's invasion, Trudeau said that Ukraine's struggle is Canada's struggle as well

On the second  anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Ukraine's struggle is also Canada's struggle, because Kyiv is fighting not only for its sovereignty but also for the democracy of Europe, and in particular, Canada. He said this in Gostomel, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Putin was confident that he could easily seize strategic facilities, including this airport (in Gostomel - ed.)... Your struggle is our struggle. You are fighting for your sovereignty, for your territory, language, culture and democracy. You are also fighting for our democracy

- Trudeau said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo emphasized that he is in Gostomel  to pay tribute to all the brave defenders, those who lost their lives for the freedom and security of Ukraine and everyone in Europe.

Russia's defeat in Gostomel was the beginning of the end of Russia's attempt to capture Kyiv. The war that Russia started against Ukraine was important, it changed a lot in Ukraine, it changed the whole world. I am here to pay tribute to all the brave defenders, to all those who lost their lives for the freedom and security of Ukraine and all of us

- he said in Gostomel.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia  Meloni emphasized that Italy must also defend Ukrainian land, just as Ukraine's soldiers have defended their country and Italy in particular.

Here (in Gostomel - ed.), Putin's plan to overthrow a democratically elected government in a few days and replace it with a government that would follow his instructions failed. This place is a symbol of Moscow's failure. The defenders of Ukraine have defended what they hold dear, what they love, and they have protected us. This is the land that we must also defend..

- Melony said in Gostomel.

In Gostomel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen  assured that Europe will help Ukraine as long as necessary, and announced further financial and defense support for Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Giorgia Meloni
Gostomel
European Commission
Canada
Italy
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv
