On the anniversary of russia's invasion, Trudeau said that Ukraine's struggle is Canada's struggle as well

On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Ukraine's struggle is also Canada's struggle, because Kyiv is fighting not only for its sovereignty but also for the democracy of Europe, and in particular, Canada. He said this in Gostomel, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Putin was confident that he could easily seize strategic facilities, including this airport (in Gostomel - ed.)... Your struggle is our struggle. You are fighting for your sovereignty, for your territory, language, culture and democracy. You are also fighting for our democracy - Trudeau said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo emphasized that he is in Gostomel to pay tribute to all the brave defenders, those who lost their lives for the freedom and security of Ukraine and everyone in Europe.

Russia's defeat in Gostomel was the beginning of the end of Russia's attempt to capture Kyiv. The war that Russia started against Ukraine was important, it changed a lot in Ukraine, it changed the whole world. I am here to pay tribute to all the brave defenders, to all those who lost their lives for the freedom and security of Ukraine and all of us - he said in Gostomel.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized that Italy must also defend Ukrainian land, just as Ukraine's soldiers have defended their country and Italy in particular.

Here (in Gostomel - ed.), Putin's plan to overthrow a democratically elected government in a few days and replace it with a government that would follow his instructions failed. This place is a symbol of Moscow's failure. The defenders of Ukraine have defended what they hold dear, what they love, and they have protected us. This is the land that we must also defend.. - Melony said in Gostomel.

In Gostomel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assured that Europe will help Ukraine as long as necessary, and announced further financial and defense support for Ukraine.