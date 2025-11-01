On November 1, 131 combat engagements took place at the front: details from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of November 1, 131 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using three missiles, and 58 air strikes, using 106 guided aerial bombs.

3,159 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, the enemy carried out 2,790 artillery shellings. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropped nine guided aerial bombs, and carried out 134 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including eight from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Kolodyazne and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out five attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Zarichne, Stavky, and in the direction of Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, Fedorivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

The enemy tried 18 times to break into our defense in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiyivka, Rusyne Yar, Sofiyivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Berestok.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 49 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Myrnograd, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Udachne, Mykolaivka, Kozatske, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiya, Dachne, and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Hryshyne.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 84 occupiers, 33 of whom were irrevocably lost. Four unmanned aerial vehicles, one unit of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment were destroyed. In addition, six enemy vehicles were damaged. - the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 17 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Hay, Sichneve, Ternove, Verbove, Oleksiyivka, Pavlivka, Pryvilne, Rybne, and in the direction of Danylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Novomykolaivka. The settlements of Huliaipole, Nechayivka, and Malynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Shcherbaky, another combat engagement is ongoing near Kamyanske. Stepove was subjected to an air strike with unguided missiles.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

Recall

On October 31, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.11.25 amount to 1,142,730 personnel.

