US intelligence warns of Putin's determination to continue the war in Ukraine - NBC News

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is determined to continue the war in Ukraine and win on the battlefield. This is reported by NBC News, citing an unnamed congressman and a senior US official, UNN reports.

It is noted that recently, in October, American intelligence provided members of Congress with an analysis, according to which Putin is "more than ever before" determined to continue the war in Ukraine and advance on the front.

The analysis, which was brought to the attention of members of Congress this month, showed that there are no signs of Russia's readiness to compromise on Ukraine, despite President Donald Trump's attempts to organize peace talks. - the publication quotes one of its interlocutors.

The authors indicate that this assessment is consistent with how US and Western intelligence services have perceived the position of the Russian regime since February 2022, when Putin ordered the start of an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The White House declined to comment on the intelligence assessment and pointed to Trump's public comments on efforts to reach a peace agreement.

"As the President has stated, these are huge sanctions against two of their major oil companies, which he hopes will help end the war. He has made it clear that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal to end the war. The United States will continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution of the war, and lasting peace depends on Russia's willingness to negotiate in good faith," the White House said.

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that US President Donald Trump will strengthen sanctions against Russia to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, this is just the beginning of pressure on the Russian Federation.

