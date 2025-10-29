US intelligence warns of Putin's determination to continue the war in Ukraine - NBC News

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
October 28, 08:10 PM • 9088 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 43989 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 32354 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 37199 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 62311 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 36084 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 26856 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22027 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 17210 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 55824 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.2m/s
80%
744mm
Popular news
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 17035 views
Tomorrow in Ukraine, another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without electricityOctober 28, 05:24 PM • 2554 views
Diesel prices in Europe are soaring due to sanctions and refinery disruptions – BloombergOctober 28, 05:57 PM • 4054 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 12808 views
Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: 9 apartments destroyed, 15 damaged, rescue operation underwayPhoto09:52 PM • 4846 views
Publications
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 43989 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 41768 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 50807 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 62311 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 55824 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Bloggers
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Europe
Khmelnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 12836 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 17069 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 25623 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 22716 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 44675 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Heating

US intelligence warns of Putin's determination to continue the war in Ukraine - NBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

In October, American intelligence provided Congress with an analysis stating that Putin is "more determined than ever before" to continue the war. There are no signs of Russia's readiness for a compromise on Ukraine, despite Trump's attempts to organize peace talks.

US intelligence warns of Putin's determination to continue the war in Ukraine - NBC News

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is determined to continue the war in Ukraine and win on the battlefield. This is reported by NBC News, citing an unnamed congressman and a senior US official, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that recently, in October, American intelligence provided members of Congress with an analysis, according to which Putin is "more than ever before" determined to continue the war in Ukraine and advance on the front.

The analysis, which was brought to the attention of members of Congress this month, showed that there are no signs of Russia's readiness to compromise on Ukraine, despite President Donald Trump's attempts to organize peace talks.

- the publication quotes one of its interlocutors.

The authors indicate that this assessment is consistent with how US and Western intelligence services have perceived the position of the Russian regime since February 2022, when Putin ordered the start of an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The White House declined to comment on the intelligence assessment and pointed to Trump's public comments on efforts to reach a peace agreement.

"As the President has stated, these are huge sanctions against two of their major oil companies, which he hopes will help end the war. He has made it clear that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal to end the war. The United States will continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution of the war, and lasting peace depends on Russia's willingness to negotiate in good faith," the White House said.

Recall

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that US President Donald Trump will strengthen sanctions against Russia to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, this is just the beginning of pressure on the Russian Federation.

"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US concept28.10.25, 01:01 • 11852 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine