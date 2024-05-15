Ombudsman: Almost 1700 civilian Ukrainians are held in Russian prisons

It has been verified that almost 1700 civilians are being held in Russian detention centers. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lubinets, the Ombudsman's Office hosted a meeting of the working group on the protection of civilian rights and freedoms. It was attended by representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and other government agencies and civil society organizations.

Representative of the Ombudsman for Human Rights in the Security and Defense Sector Oleksandr Kononenko described the blocks and subgroups of the Working Group. He called on its members to cooperate effectively.