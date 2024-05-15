Ombudsman: Almost 1700 civilian Ukrainians are held in Russian prisons

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77285 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106375 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149279 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153407 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249865 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173998 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165263 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148305 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225645 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32554 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41922 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36156 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60538 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54533 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249865 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211777 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237530 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224357 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77285 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54533 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60538 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112825 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113729 views
Ombudsman: Almost 1700 civilian Ukrainians are held in Russian prisons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19873 views

According to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, nearly 1,700 civilians are being held in Russian detention facilities, with about 900 of them confirmed by the ICRC and about 14,000 civilians officially listed as missing.

It has been verified that almost 1700 civilians are being held in Russian detention centers. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lubinets, the Ombudsman's Office hosted a meeting of the working group on the protection of civilian rights and freedoms. It was attended by representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and other government agencies and civil society organizations.

Representative of the Ombudsman for Human Rights in the Security and Defense Sector Oleksandr Kononenko described the blocks and subgroups of the Working Group. He called on its members to cooperate effectively.

....  According to official data, almost 1700 civilians are held in Russian detention facilities, of which almost 900 are confirmed by the ICRC. However, about 14000 civilians are officially registered as missing 

- Lubinets said.
Antonina Tumanova

War
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross

Contact us about advertising