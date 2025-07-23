Olympics 2036: Qatar could become the first Middle Eastern country to host the Games

Qatar may bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in Doha. If successful, the country would become the first in the Middle East to host the Olympics. Among the contenders are also: Istanbul, India's Ahmedabad, Indonesia's Nusantara, and Chile's Santiago. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"This move reflects a national vision that views sport as a driving force for development and a platform for promoting mutual understanding and peace among peoples." - stated Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

As the publication notes, Qatar, one of the richest countries in the world, is well-positioned to host the event in its capital, Doha, as 95% of the necessary sports infrastructure has already been built.

This, as stated, may also be helped by the fact that in 2022, the country already hosted the FIFA World Cup, which was recognized as successful, and fans and journalists largely praised the organization.

Qatar spent about $300 billion on stadiums, hotels, roads, and a new metro in Doha as part of its preparations for the World Cup. According to the Qatar Olympic Committee, the city will also host the 2030 Asian Games and will be able to use some of the new infrastructure for the 2036 Olympics.

Competition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games is likely to be high, as Istanbul, the Indian city of Ahmedabad, Nusantara in Indonesia, and the Chilean capital Santiago are also bidding. - also noted in the publication.

Addition

The next Summer Games will be held in Los Angeles in 2028 and in Brisbane (Australia) in 2032.

