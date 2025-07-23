Olympics 2036: Qatar could become the first Middle Eastern country to host the Games

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 24770 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 28857 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 44148 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM • 53465 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM • 125527 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 74593 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 75249 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 83651 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 120908 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 114418 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
6.3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news
Ukraine signed new contracts for interceptor drones worth 3 billion hryvnias - ZelenskyyJuly 23, 02:46 AM • 38785 views
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire worldJuly 23, 03:12 AM • 86529 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 148600 views
Zelenskyy received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigade06:19 AM • 29850 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known10:12 AM • 26353 views
Publications
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 24758 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 125513 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 148644 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 194070 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 240091 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 96089 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 220658 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 310228 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 319129 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 311093 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

Olympics 2036: Qatar could become the first Middle Eastern country to host the Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

Qatar could become the first Middle Eastern country to host the 2036 Olympic Games in Doha. The country already has 95% of the necessary sports infrastructure and experience hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Olympics 2036: Qatar could become the first Middle Eastern country to host the Games

Qatar may bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in Doha. If successful, the country would become the first in the Middle East to host the Olympics. Among the contenders are also: Istanbul, India's Ahmedabad, Indonesia's Nusantara, and Chile's Santiago. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"This move reflects a national vision that views sport as a driving force for development and a platform for promoting mutual understanding and peace among peoples."

- stated Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

As the publication notes, Qatar, one of the richest countries in the world, is well-positioned to host the event in its capital, Doha, as 95% of the necessary sports infrastructure has already been built.

This, as stated, may also be helped by the fact that in 2022, the country already hosted the FIFA World Cup, which was recognized as successful, and fans and journalists largely praised the organization.

Qatar spent about $300 billion on stadiums, hotels, roads, and a new metro in Doha as part of its preparations for the World Cup. According to the Qatar Olympic Committee, the city will also host the 2030 Asian Games and will be able to use some of the new infrastructure for the 2036 Olympics.

Competition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games is likely to be high, as Istanbul, the Indian city of Ahmedabad, Nusantara in Indonesia, and the Chilean capital Santiago are also bidding.

- also noted in the publication.

Addition

The next Summer Games will be held in Los Angeles in 2028 and in Brisbane (Australia) in 2032.

Ukraine Demands Removal of Russian Army Swimmers from World Championship6/20/25, 9:04 PM • 3090 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SportsNews of the WorldOlympics
Bloomberg L.P.
Istanbul
Qatar
Los Angeles
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9