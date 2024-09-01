Olympic rings will remain on the Eiffel Tower - Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has said that the Olympic rings will remain on the Eiffel Tower after the successful hosting of the Olympic Games in the city. In an interview with France's largest newspaper Ouest-France, Hidalgo said that the decision was hers and she had received consent from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), UNN reports .

“As the mayor of Paris, the decision is mine and I have the consent of the IOC. So they will remain on the Eiffel Tower,” Hidalgo said.

The mayor also expressed her satisfaction with the opening ceremony and the games themselves, emphasizing that many people have fallen in love with Paris anew after years of criticism and negative predictions.

“Yes, many people have fallen in love with Paris anew. I am delighted after ten years of being shamed and told that it would be hell. Today, many people tell me that the city is wonderful and tell me how happy they are to stay in Paris, to have their capital back,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo also emphasized the importance of the Paralympic Games in promoting inclusivity and tolerance, stressing that negative stereotypes no longer matter.

“During the Paralympic Games, the joy of being together is very much felt. Our enemies have realized that their attempts to denigrate us no longer carry any weight, because instead we are sending a message of inclusiveness and tolerance,” added the mayor of Paris.

