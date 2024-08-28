Ukrainian team takes part in the opening of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129738 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134978 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222393 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165811 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160599 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198419 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105245 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224730 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212348 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155090 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154038 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157934 views
Ukrainian team takes part in the opening of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Ukrainian team takes part in the opening of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43730 views

140 Ukrainian athletes solemnly paraded at the opening of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. The national team will compete in a new uniform symbolizing the fight for the country's territorial integrity.

The Ukrainian team took part in the opening of the Paralympic Games in Paris. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian national team solemnly paraded at the opening of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, proving to the world once again that the will to win is stronger than any difficulties. Each of the 140 athletes representing Ukraine at these Games is an example of unbreakable strength, courage and unwavering faith in the victory of our country.

Ukraine has a long and proud history in the Paralympic movement. From their first participation in 1996 to their outstanding triumph in 2022 during the full-scale invasion, our Paralympians have shown the world their indomitable spirit and will to win. This time, they are once again taking to the main sports arena with a message of peace for Ukraine and the world.

According to the information, this year the Ukrainian Paralympic team will compete in a new uniform that symbolizes the struggle for the country's territorial integrity. The uniforms combine the colors of our defenders' military uniforms and a map of Ukraine, reminding us of the importance of every meter of Ukrainian land.

The 2024 Paralympic Games are more than just a sporting event. These are stories about people who, despite all the challenges, continue to fight for their dreams and for Ukraine. They enter the arena not only as athletes, but as symbols of unbreakable strength and will to win.

Ukraine has formed an application for the 2024 Paralympics: a total of 140 athletes23.08.24, 16:21 • 13403 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

