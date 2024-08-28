Ukrainian team takes part in the opening of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

The Ukrainian team took part in the opening of the Paralympic Games in Paris. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian national team solemnly paraded at the opening of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, proving to the world once again that the will to win is stronger than any difficulties. Each of the 140 athletes representing Ukraine at these Games is an example of unbreakable strength, courage and unwavering faith in the victory of our country.

Ukraine has a long and proud history in the Paralympic movement. From their first participation in 1996 to their outstanding triumph in 2022 during the full-scale invasion, our Paralympians have shown the world their indomitable spirit and will to win. This time, they are once again taking to the main sports arena with a message of peace for Ukraine and the world.

According to the information, this year the Ukrainian Paralympic team will compete in a new uniform that symbolizes the struggle for the country's territorial integrity. The uniforms combine the colors of our defenders' military uniforms and a map of Ukraine, reminding us of the importance of every meter of Ukrainian land.

The 2024 Paralympic Games are more than just a sporting event. These are stories about people who, despite all the challenges, continue to fight for their dreams and for Ukraine. They enter the arena not only as athletes, but as symbols of unbreakable strength and will to win.

