Oil traders left without key data due to US government shutdown – Bloomberg
The US shutdown has deprived oil traders of access to critical data on market positioning. This could destabilize commodity trading as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has stopped publishing Commitments of Traders reports.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), due to lack of funding, has stopped publishing Commitments of Traders (COT) reports, which were used by both large funds and private investors.
These reports helped determine market sentiment and the balance between speculators and producers.
The lack of data makes the market more vulnerable to speculation and sharp price fluctuations.
The CFTC plans to resume publishing reports after the government reopens, gradually catching up on missed data. But experts warn: the lack of transparency could force investors to reduce activity and leave the market without guidance for several weeks.
