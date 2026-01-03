Oil tankers change course from Venezuela due to US threats - Bloomberg

More and more oil tankers are "turning away" from Venezuela as the US threatens to seize vessels carrying oil that helps finance the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that at least seven vessels have changed course or stopped at sea. Another four "turned away" immediately after US forces boarded the vessel Skipper in mid-December.

US President Donald Trump has accused Venezuela of using oil revenues to finance a range of criminal activities, including drug trafficking and terrorism. As part of Trump's pressure campaign, US forces have struck vessels allegedly involved in drug trafficking, killing more than 100 people, and seized two oil tankers. The seized vessels Skipper and Centuries are currently off the coast of Texas - the publication writes.

It is indicated that Venezuela denied these accusations and called the US actions illegal.

"In another sign of escalation, the US announced a strike on a facility in Venezuela allegedly used for drug trafficking. They also imposed sanctions on four Chinese companies and four vessels involved in the trade of Venezuelan crude oil," the article says.

Context

On December 21, the United States detained a third oil tanker near Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sanctioned the release of 99 participants in the 2024 anti-government protests after Donald Trump intensified the naval blockade and called for the country's leader to resign.

Maduro says Venezuela open to talks with US on drug trafficking