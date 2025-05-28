Oil prices rose amid supply risks and the threat of new sanctions against Russia

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 1664 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 9100 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 19928 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 89458 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 91962 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 98756 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 152367 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227003 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187362 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186349 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.5m/s
80%
745mm
Popular news

Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved

May 27, 11:29 PM • 13329 views

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

May 28, 01:07 AM • 4790 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 14254 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 13917 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

02:42 AM • 11444 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 19928 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 77005 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 84134 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 89458 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 193433 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 20749 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 28252 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 98153 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 99547 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 96556 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Oil prices rose amid supply risks and the threat of new sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

Oil quotes were supported by the US ban for Chevron to export oil from Venezuela and possible sanctions against Russia. Expectations of increased OPEC+ production are holding back price increases.

Oil prices rose amid supply risks and the threat of new sanctions against Russia

Oil prices edged up slightly on Wednesday as investors weighed supply risks after the U.S. ban on Chevron exporting oil from Venezuela and U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was considering new sanctions against Russia, although expectations of increased production from OPEC+ continued to limit gains, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $64.34 a barrel at 03:45 GMT (06:45 Kyiv time), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $61.13 a barrel.

The Trump administration has issued a new permit to major U.S. company Chevron that will allow it to retain assets in Venezuela but not export oil or expand its operations, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

"The loss of Chevron's Venezuelan barrels in the U.S. will leave refiners without supplies and thus more reliant on Middle Eastern crude," Westpac's head of commodities and carbon strategy Robert Rennie wrote in a note.

U.S. President Donald Trump revoked the previous license on February 26.

In recent years, licenses from Chevron and other foreign companies have contributed to a slight recovery in oil production in Venezuela, which has been hit by sanctions, to about 1 million barrels per day.

The market also found some support after Trump said this week that he was weighing new sanctions against Russia.

"This increases the risk of further sanctions against Russia, putting Russian energy flows at risk," ING strategists said on Wednesday regarding commodities.

However, price gains were limited on Wednesday amid expectations that OPEC+ will decide to increase production at a meeting this week.

A meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, is scheduled for Wednesday, although no policy changes are expected. According to sources, a decision to increase production in July could be made on Saturday, when eight members of the group will hold talks.

"Oil prices have changed only slightly in the last couple of sessions as the industry is mainly preparing for a supply glut in the second half of the year," said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Sachdeva added that OPEC members' non-compliance with production quotas and Trump's trade policy are negatively affecting global oil demand.

European Commission: not only the EU, but also other G7 partners support lowering the price cap on Russian oil26.05.25, 16:33 • 3008 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
OPEC
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$63.60
Bitcoin
$108,752.90
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,334.24
Ethereum
$2,627.54