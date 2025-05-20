Oil prices fell due to demand and negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the US with Iran

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 10882 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

05:58 AM • 67458 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

May 19, 07:07 PM • 57689 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 124154 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 89041 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 227689 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 123746 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 338633 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 97540 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 79271 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
5.7m/s
40%
744mm
Popular news

The EU will approve the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, targeting the shadow fleet and energy sector - Estonian Foreign Minister

May 19, 11:48 PM • 58720 views

Britain, Canada and France threaten Israel with sanctions over new offensive in Gaza: Netanyahu has already reacted

May 20, 01:41 AM • 44556 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

05:39 AM • 11518 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

05:59 AM • 27262 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 23946 views
Publications

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

05:58 AM • 67519 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 92856 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 118728 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 227726 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 338651 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 24164 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 53516 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 52473 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 137875 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 141267 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

Oil prices fell due to demand and negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the US with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

Oil prices have fallen due to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the US and Iran, as well as high demand in Asia. China's economic outlook also affects the price of oil.

Oil prices fell due to demand and negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the US with Iran

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as traders assessed the impact on supply of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as US-Iran talks, high physical demand in Asia ahead of the month and cautious forecasts for the Chinese economy.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

July Brent crude futures fell 19 cents to $65.35 a barrel by 06:25 GMT. June West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures, which expire on Tuesday, rose 3 cents to $62.72, while the more active July contract fell 17 cents to $61.97 a barrel.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takhtravanchi, discussions on Iran's nuclear program "will lead to nothing" if Washington insists that Tehran completely curtail uranium enrichment activities.

These statements came after U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reiterated on Sunday that Washington would require any new deal to include a non-enrichment pact, a prerequisite for developing nuclear bombs.

The agreement would pave the way for the easing of U.S. sanctions and allow Iran to increase oil exports by 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day, said StoneX analyst Alex Hodes. Prices were also supported by expectations of stable physical demand in the near term amid high refining margins in Asia.

The Asian buying cycle started very mildly, but high margins and the completion of maintenance should still contribute to development

- said Sparta Commodities analyst Neil Crosby.

According to LSEG data, the average margin of complex oil refining in Singapore, which is a regional indicator, fluctuated at over $6 per barrel in May, which is higher than the average in April - $4.4 per barrel.

Markets viewed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as a direction for Russian oil flows, which could increase supply and affect prices.

Energy markets are focused on potential peace talks, and a final agreement could lead to the easing of sanctions against Russia

- ING analysts said in a note to clients.

The downgrade of the U.S. sovereign rating by Moody's also worsened the economic outlook for the world's largest energy consumer, which caused oil prices to rise.

On Friday, the rating agency lowered the U.S. sovereign credit rating by one notch, citing concerns about the country's growing debt of $36 trillion.

Data showing a slowdown in industrial production and retail sales in China, the world's largest oil importer, put more pressure on oil prices, as analysts expect a slowdown in fuel demand.

In a note to clients, BMI analysts forecast a 0.3% decline in consumption in 2025 compared to the same period last year, which will be affected by a slowdown in growth in all categories of petroleum products.

Even if China takes stimulus measures, it may take time to positively affect oil demand

- they added.

Let us remind you

European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said that the EU will propose to the G7 countries to reduce the ceiling price for Russian oil to $50 per barrel. The G7 price cap was agreed in December 2022.

Earlier, UNN reported that prices for Russian oil are falling for weeks, bringing the cost of exports closer to a two-year low. 

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

EconomyNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Washington, D.C.
Asia
Singapore
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Brent
$65.47
Bitcoin
$105,200.80
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$36.05
Золото
$3,238.56
Ethereum
$2,533.18