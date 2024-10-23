Oil falls on the back of data from the US, but the market is watching the Middle East

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 25120 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 122846 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 177826 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 111642 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347336 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175171 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145986 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196460 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125316 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108301 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 12068 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 9960 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 7470 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 6772 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 8634 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 4306 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 25123 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 90242 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 122854 views

Oil falls on the back of data from the US, but the market is watching the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17690 views

Brent and WTI crude oil futures fell by 1.8-2% due to a larger-than-expected increase in US stockpiles. The market remains tense due to the conflict in the Middle East and expectations of Israel's response to Iran's attack.

Oil falls on the back of data from the US, but the market is watching the Middle East

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed that US crude stockpiles rose more than expected, although futures were still showing a rise of about 2% this week, as traders took into account the conflict in the Middle East, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Futures for Brent crude oil fell $1.40, or 1.8%, to $74.64 per barrel at 14:07 Kyiv time. Futures for WTI also fell by $1.40, or 2%, to $70.34.

Oil had been rising in price over the previous two sessions, cutting last week's losses by more than 7%. These declines were driven by concerns about Chinese demand and some easing of fears of oil supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Wednesday's drop in prices came after data showed that US oil inventories rose by 1.64 million barrels last week, according to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 300 thousand barrels.

However, the impact of inventories on prices was somewhat offset by concerns about the potential risk to oil supplies from the conflict in the Middle East.

"The market continues to wait for Israel's response to Iran's missile attack," ING analysts said on Wednesday, adding that Tuesday's high prices may have been due to the lack of any results from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's recent visit to Israel.

On Wednesday, Blinken insisted on a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Hezbollah, but massive Israeli airstrikes on a major historic Lebanese port city showed that there will be no respite, the newspaper notes.

On Tuesday, Israel also confirmed that it had killed Hashem Safiyeddine, the successor to the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last month in an Israeli attack on the Iranian-backed Lebanese paramilitary group.

IDF confirms elimination of Hezbollah representative who was to succeed Nasrallah23.10.24, 00:56 • 19025 views

"Market participants were expecting the conflict in the Middle East to drag on longer, and the ceasefire agreement could reach a deadlock," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Israel
Reuters
Lebanon
Anthony Blinken
China
United States
Iran
Brent
