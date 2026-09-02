Oil continues to rise in price after new U.S. and Iranian strikes

$44.520.0351.640.24
ukenru
05:00 AM • 8366 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?Photo
04:31 AM • 11249 views
Budanov: Ukrainian drones and missiles will operate in the skies over the Russian Federation until the aggression ends
September 1, 08:41 PM • 25248 views
Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to prepare massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
September 1, 08:33 PM • 22889 views
In Kyiv, 13 people were injured in enemy attacks on September 1, nine are in hospitals
September 1, 06:43 PM • 22258 views
Zelenskyy criticized MPs for failed laws that deprived Ukraine of more than $4 billion
September 1, 06:02 PM • 22345 views
The Russian sky will de facto be closed — Zelenskyy warned airlines that "there will be so many drones over the Russian Federation that this must be taken into account"
September 1, 05:01 PM • 32381 views
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education
September 1, 04:05 PM • 18463 views
Germany accused the Russian Federation of a hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport and promised to strengthen border controls for Russians
Exclusive
September 1, 03:05 PM • 18750 views
Russia's incessant attacks on Ukraine - expert says how long the enemy has the resources to sustain them
September 1, 02:33 PM • 21646 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2m/s
73%
750mm
Popular news
The United States will announce new sanctions against Iran’s banking sector this week - BessentSeptember 1, 08:59 PM • 4658 views
In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, two townhouses were destroyed as a result of a UAV attackVideoSeptember 1, 09:32 PM • 11450 views
russia seeks to ensure long-term and lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe — putinSeptember 1, 10:05 PM • 5702 views
Iran launched 13 missiles at Jordan, most of which were intercepted by air defensesSeptember 2, 12:18 AM • 3868 views
Night attack on Odesa: people injured, infrastructure and residential buildings damaged12:51 AM • 9146 views
Publications
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?Photo05:00 AM • 8354 views
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and educationSeptember 1, 05:01 PM • 32378 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work PhotoSeptember 1, 01:43 PM • 28421 views
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
Exclusive
September 1, 09:05 AM • 28256 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 36312 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Iryna Mudra
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 21646 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 19063 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 25610 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 23689 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 23786 views
Actual
The Guardian
Bild
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
Heating

Oil continues to rise in price after new U.S. and Iranian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

Brent rose to $95.40, while WTI rose to $90.66 after new U.S. and Iranian strikes. Tehran announced restrictions on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil continues to rise in price after new U.S. and Iranian strikes

Oil prices rose at the start of trading on September 2 after surging the previous day. This came amid growing concerns about supply disruptions following a new exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran, which weakened hopes for a swift easing of tensions in the Middle East. UNN writes about this, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose by 75 cents, or 0.8%, to $95.40 per barrel by 3:45 GMT (6:45 a.m. Kyiv time), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed by 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.66.

On Tuesday, prices for both contracts surged by more than $4, marking the largest increase in Brent crude prices since July 24 and in WTI prices since July 23.

The United States said it had carried out a series of airstrikes against targets in Iran overnight on September 2, prompting a retaliatory response from Tehran and marking the most serious escalation in the conflict between the two countries in recent weeks.

The U.S. military says it has focused its attacks on preventing the deployment of new mines in the Strait of Hormuz01.09.26, 20:33 • 3388 views

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the U.S. attacks would further restrict movement through the Strait of Hormuz. This is the most important waterway through which about one-fifth of the world's oil was transported before the conflict, and which Iran has effectively closed to commercial shipping.

"The events of recent days have once again brought the risks to regional oil supplies to the forefront… We have observed oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz despite the deadlock between the United States and Iran, but rising tensions clearly threaten passage through the strait," ING said in an analytical note to clients.

The IRGC also said it had struck a U.S. military base in Jordan with ballistic missiles, killing a large number of U.S. service members, according to the IRGC, while Iranian state media reported a large-scale drone attack on the U.S. base.

Iran launched 13 missiles at Jordan, most of which were intercepted by air defenses02.09.26, 03:18 • 3922 views

Jordanian forces said their air defense systems intercepted 10 of the 13 ballistic missiles that entered their airspace, while two U.S. officials said that, so far, no American casualties had been reported as a result of the attacks. Separately, Kuwait said its armed forces were responding to hostile drone activity.

The latest exchange of strikes followed an escalation in fighting over the weekend, the first since July, and came after attacks on two tankers that left the Strait of Hormuz on September 1, causing further disruptions to oil supplies and forcing traders to seek alternative sources of oil.

Two more ships were attacked in and around the Strait of Hormuz01.09.26, 19:30 • 3818 views

"The oil market is no longer assessing only the risk of war; it is increasingly assessing the cost of an unresolved war," said Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market analysis at Phillip Nova.

"Until clear evidence emerges that negotiations can lead to a long-term settlement and normal oil flows through the strait resume, the risk premium in the oil market is likely to remain high," she said.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the world's largest oil producer, crude oil inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels in the week ended August 28, while distillate stocks, including diesel fuel and heating oil, declined by 265,000 barrels, according to market sources.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Reuters
Jordan
Kuwait
United States
Iran