Iran launched 13 missiles at Jordan, most of which were intercepted by air defenses

Iran launched missile strikes against Jordan on Tuesday evening, September 1. At the same time, most of the Iranian missiles were shot down by air defense systems. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that at approximately 11:00 p.m., messages warning of possible danger were sent to the mobile phones of residents of Jordan. Shortly beforehand, information emerged that Iran had launched missiles toward the country. A few minutes later, an air raid alert was declared in the country.

Jordanian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 13 ballistic missiles that entered the Kingdom's airspace, successfully intercepting and destroying 10 of them. - Jordan's Armed Forces later stated.

They clarified that three missiles fell in remote areas far from populated areas.

We remind you

The day before, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran stated that it had carried out strikes on U.S. military facilities in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in response to the U.S. attack on Larak Island.

Iran attacked a US base in Jordan