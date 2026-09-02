Iran launched 13 missiles at Jordan, most of which were intercepted by air defenses

$44.520.0351.640.24
ukenru
08:41 PM • 11793 views
Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to prepare massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
08:33 PM • 11591 views
In Kyiv, 13 people were injured in enemy attacks on September 1, nine are in hospitals
06:43 PM • 14551 views
Zelenskyy criticized MPs for failed laws that deprived Ukraine of more than $4 billion
September 1, 06:02 PM • 15850 views
The Russian sky will de facto be closed — Zelenskyy warned airlines that "there will be so many drones over the Russian Federation that this must be taken into account"
September 1, 05:01 PM • 22798 views
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education
September 1, 04:05 PM • 15808 views
Germany accused the Russian Federation of a hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport and promised to strengthen border controls for Russians
Exclusive
September 1, 03:05 PM • 16814 views
Russia's incessant attacks on Ukraine - expert says how long the enemy has the resources to sustain them
September 1, 02:33 PM • 18653 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideo
September 1, 01:32 PM • 14417 views
The first autumn rains are coming to Ukraine — should we expect colder weather?
September 1, 11:04 AM • 17108 views
Mykytas remains in custody — court did not change the bail amount
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
1m/s
91%
750mm
Popular news
Energy workers clear the rubble and repair the CHP plant after the Russian strike in Odesa — when will the grid be restoredSeptember 1, 02:37 PM • 4196 views
Some upcoming UPL matches will kick off earlySeptember 1, 02:55 PM • 3592 views
Lay down on the asphalt right under the wheels — in Dnipropetrovsk region, a police car ran over a man; he was hospitalizedVideoSeptember 1, 03:24 PM • 5010 views
A structure 1,000 years older than Stonehenge has been found in the Czech RepublicSeptember 1, 03:50 PM • 3434 views
Near Kyiv, an enemy drone struck warehouse premises; a column of smoke is visible.VideoSeptember 1, 06:15 PM • 9232 views
Publications
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and educationSeptember 1, 05:01 PM • 22801 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work PhotoSeptember 1, 01:43 PM • 23710 views
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
Exclusive
September 1, 09:05 AM • 24701 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 32781 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 34893 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
Berlin
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 18654 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 16802 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 23657 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 21873 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 22005 views
Actual
The Guardian
Bild
Social network
Brent Crude
Financial Times

Iran launched 13 missiles at Jordan, most of which were intercepted by air defenses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Iran launched a missile strike against Jordan. Jordanian air defenses intercepted 10 of the 13 ballistic missiles; three fell in remote areas.

Iran launched 13 missiles at Jordan, most of which were intercepted by air defenses

Iran launched missile strikes against Jordan on Tuesday evening, September 1. At the same time, most of the Iranian missiles were shot down by air defense systems. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that at approximately 11:00 p.m., messages warning of possible danger were sent to the mobile phones of residents of Jordan. Shortly beforehand, information emerged that Iran had launched missiles toward the country. A few minutes later, an air raid alert was declared in the country.

Jordanian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 13 ballistic missiles that entered the Kingdom's airspace, successfully intercepting and destroying 10 of them.

- Jordan's Armed Forces later stated.

They clarified that three missiles fell in remote areas far from populated areas.

We remind you

The day before, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran stated that it had carried out strikes on U.S. military facilities in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in response to the U.S. attack on Larak Island.

Iran attacked a US base in Jordan29.07.26, 05:33 • 17019 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the WorldEvents
Terrorist attack
Air raid alert
Jordan
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran