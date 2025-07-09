Among all the drones launched over Ukraine tonight, there were approximately 300 "Shaheds" - Ihnat
Kyiv • UNN
Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command, explained that out of all the drones launched over Ukraine tonight, only about 300 were "Shaheds." Among those lost to location, the vast majority were imitation drones, writes UNN with reference to Ihnat's statement on the national telethon.
Details
Let's lower the degree of tension. It wasn't that many "Shaheds" flying. There were a little more than 300 of them. In total, 303 aerial attack means were destroyed – these are seven cruise missiles, and the rest are Shahed-type kamikaze drones.
Locationally lost drones usually include imitation drones, which the enemy also launches in large numbers over the territory of our state.
Addition
Russia launched 728 drones and 13 missiles, including 6 "Kinzhal" missiles, over Ukraine overnight. Air defense forces neutralized 711 drones and 7 "Kh-101"/"Iskander-K" missiles.