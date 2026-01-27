Odesa: Search and rescue operations completed, three dead and 25 injured

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian attack on January 27 have been completed in Odesa. Three people are known to have died and 25 were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Odesa RMA, Serhiy Lysak.

Details

At the same time, the aftermath of the enemy attack is being eliminated. Utility services continue to work in an enhanced mode: clearing debris, clearing passages.

26 units of special equipment are involved. 56 utility service employees are working. 380 m³ of debris have already been removed - Lysak noted.

In addition, operational headquarters continue to function on the ground.

Residents of affected buildings can apply there for documents to receive financial assistance from the city budget and consultations on compensation under the state program "eRecovery" - Lysak added.

