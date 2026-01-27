$43.130.01
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Odesa: Search and rescue operations completed, three dead and 25 injured

Kyiv • UNN

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Odesa after the Russian attack on January 27. Three people are known to have died and 25 were injured.

Odesa: Search and rescue operations completed, three dead and 25 injured
Search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian attack on January 27 have been completed in Odesa. Three people are known to have died and 25 were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Odesa RMA, Serhiy Lysak.

Details

At the same time, the aftermath of the enemy attack is being eliminated. Utility services continue to work in an enhanced mode: clearing debris, clearing passages.

26 units of special equipment are involved. 56 utility service employees are working. 380 m³ of debris have already been removed

- Lysak noted.

In addition, operational headquarters continue to function on the ground.

Residents of affected buildings can apply there for documents to receive financial assistance from the city budget and consultations on compensation under the state program "eRecovery"

- Lysak added.

