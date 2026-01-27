In Odesa, the number of victims of the night Russian attack has risen to three

$43.130.01
ukenru
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 540 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 2202 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 1938 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 10409 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15875 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 14013 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 16718 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 32033 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 81096 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 46565 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Attack on Odesa on January 27: three wounded, part of a building destroyedPhotoJanuary 27, 03:26 AM • 10291 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 24904 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceled07:41 AM • 6250 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement08:03 AM • 11770 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 6894 views
Publications
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 526 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 7220 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 10403 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15867 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 41934 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Elina Svitolina
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
UNN Lite
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 2804 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 23099 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 22572 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 23059 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 25833 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Financial Times

In Odesa, the number of victims of the night Russian attack has risen to three

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

In Odesa, the number of victims of the night Russian attack has risen to three people. Rescuers found the body of a woman born in 1974, the number of injured has increased to 24.

In Odesa, the number of victims of the night Russian attack has risen to three

The number of victims of the night Russian attack on Odesa has risen to 3 people, said Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The tragic consequences of the night attack on Odesa - three dead already. Unfortunately, the death of another person has been confirmed.

- Kiper wrote.

According to the head of the OMA, "rescuers found the body of a woman, born in 1974."

The State Emergency Service also reported that the number of injured in Odesa due to the Russian attack increased to 24.

Number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa is growing: a man's body was recovered from under the rubble27.01.26, 13:51 • 2442 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa