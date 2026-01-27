In Odesa, the number of victims of the night Russian attack has risen to three

The number of victims of the night Russian attack on Odesa has risen to 3 people, said Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The tragic consequences of the night attack on Odesa - three dead already. Unfortunately, the death of another person has been confirmed. - Kiper wrote.

According to the head of the OMA, "rescuers found the body of a woman, born in 1974."

The State Emergency Service also reported that the number of injured in Odesa due to the Russian attack increased to 24.

