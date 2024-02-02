Ochakiv and hromada in Mykolaiv region were attacked by the enemy at night

Russian troops shelled Ochakiv and Kutsurubska hromada in Mykolaiv region with artillery at night, there were no casualties, said Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv regional administration, UNN reports.

Today, at 04:54, the town of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv hromada came under artillery fire. There were no casualties - Kim said on Telegram.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, February 1, at 11:25 a.m., artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv hromada.

Also, on February 1, according to him, at 11:44, 13:30, 14:21 and at night, on February 2, at 01:50, the enemy fired artillery at two settlements of the Kutsurub hromada. There were no casualties.

