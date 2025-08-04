Occupiers took 49 Ukrainian children to Lipetsk under the guise of an educational program - CNS

49 Ukrainian schoolchildren from temporarily occupied Kherson region were taken to Lipetsk, Russia. This happened under the guise of an educational program. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, 49 Ukrainian schoolchildren were taken to Lipetsk (Russia) under the guise of an educational program. Children from 16 villages and several cities of the region participate in "master classes", concerts, and lectures at the local pedagogical university.

All this takes place under the patronage of the "Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation" and Putin's "Movement of the First". The main goal is the assimilation of Ukrainian children, their "reprogramming" into Russian identity - the message says.

Recall

Hundreds of propagandists from Russia arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to work in children's camps. Their goal is to destroy the self-identification of Ukrainian children through propaganda lectures and the imposition of Russian ideologies.

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians forcibly gathered schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools for the pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner", where they imposed "the greatness of Russia" and distorted history.