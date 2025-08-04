Occupiers took 49 Ukrainian children to Lipetsk under the guise of an educational program - CNS

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 18327 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 9532 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 18061 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20802 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 38695 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 26812 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105735 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 77192 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 158014 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 87871 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
57%
751mm
Popular news
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 30828 views
Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISWAugust 6, 02:52 AM • 10172 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 26477 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32275 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28323 views
Publications
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 18253 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105665 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 157956 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 148833 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 172541 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 5696 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28595 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32540 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 83117 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 103201 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136

Occupiers took 49 Ukrainian children to Lipetsk under the guise of an educational program - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5049 views

49 Ukrainian schoolchildren from Kherson region were taken to Lipetsk under the guise of an educational program. The children participate in "master classes" and lectures, which aims at their assimilation.

Occupiers took 49 Ukrainian children to Lipetsk under the guise of an educational program - CNS

49 Ukrainian schoolchildren from temporarily occupied Kherson region were taken to Lipetsk, Russia. This happened under the guise of an educational program. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, 49 Ukrainian schoolchildren were taken to Lipetsk (Russia) under the guise of an educational program. Children from 16 villages and several cities of the region participate in "master classes", concerts, and lectures at the local pedagogical university.

All this takes place under the patronage of the "Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation" and Putin's "Movement of the First". The main goal is the assimilation of Ukrainian children, their "reprogramming" into Russian identity

- the message says.

Recall

Hundreds of propagandists from Russia arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to work in children's camps. Their goal is to destroy the self-identification of Ukrainian children through propaganda lectures and the imposition of Russian ideologies.

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians forcibly gathered schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools for the pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner", where they imposed "the greatness of Russia" and distorted history.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Kherson Oblast