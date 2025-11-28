Occupiers shot a prisoner of war in the Pokrovsk direction - prosecutor's office

The occupiers beat a prisoner of war with a rifle butt and shot him, an investigation has been launched, reported the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office on Friday, writes UNN.

In November 2025, during an assault on positions in the area of Hnativka village, Pokrovsk district, representatives of the aggressor state surrounded and captured a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. One of the occupiers tied his hands, and another struck him several times on the head with a rifle butt. When the unarmed defender stopped reacting, he was shot. - reported the prosecutor's office.

The deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime, the prosecutor's office emphasized.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

Currently, as stated, urgent investigative (search) actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the event and the specific individuals who committed the specified crime.

