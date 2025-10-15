Occupiers sentenced Mariupol defender to 22 years in prison: what is the Azov fighter accused of
Kyiv • UNN
The so-called "court" of the terrorist "DPR" accused Azov fighter Yevhen Vintovkin of allegedly murdering a person for "pro-Russian views."
Russian occupiers have sentenced another defender of Mariupol. This refers to Yevhen Vintovkin, a serviceman of the "Azov" unit of the National Guard of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Mariupol City Council.
Details
The occupiers accused the defender of Mariupol of "cruel treatment of the civilian population" and "murder committed by an organized group, motivated by political and ideological hatred."
According to the conclusion of the "court" of the terrorist "DPR", Vintovkin, together with a comrade, allegedly killed a man in March 2022 "for pro-Russian views", acting "according to the plan of the Kyiv regime."
The Ukrainian serviceman was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment to be served in a strict regime correctional colony.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that a Ukrainian court found two citizens guilty of collaborationist activities - a resident of Kharkiv region and a former law enforcement officer from Mykolaiv region. They were sentenced to 5 and 1 years of imprisonment, respectively.