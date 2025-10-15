$41.750.14
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Occupiers sentenced Mariupol defender to 22 years in prison: what is the Azov fighter accused of

Kyiv • UNN

The so-called "court" of the terrorist "DPR" accused Azov fighter Yevhen Vintovkin of allegedly murdering a person for "pro-Russian views."

Occupiers sentenced Mariupol defender to 22 years in prison: what is the Azov fighter accused of

Russian occupiers have sentenced another defender of Mariupol. This refers to Yevhen Vintovkin, a serviceman of the "Azov" unit of the National Guard of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Mariupol City Council.

Details

The occupiers accused the defender of Mariupol of "cruel treatment of the civilian population" and "murder committed by an organized group, motivated by political and ideological hatred."

According to the conclusion of the "court" of the terrorist "DPR", Vintovkin, together with a comrade, allegedly killed a man in March 2022 "for pro-Russian views", acting "according to the plan of the Kyiv regime."

The Ukrainian serviceman was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment to be served in a strict regime correctional colony.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a Ukrainian court found two citizens guilty of collaborationist activities - a resident of Kharkiv region and a former law enforcement officer from Mykolaiv region. They were sentenced to 5 and 1 years of imprisonment, respectively.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Mariupol