On July 18, the Russian occupation army lost at least 1,120 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 46 artillery systems and 7 armored combat vehicles of the enemy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.07.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,040,950 (+1,120) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11,032 (0)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,012 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 30,531 (+46)

MLRS ‒ 1,442 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1,198 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 421 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 46,712 (+163)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,491 (+1)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 55,606 (+112)

special equipment ‒ 3,932 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Zelenskyy on the operational situation at the front. An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was exposed and destroyed by Ukrainian defenders while attempting to break through to Pokrovsk.

