July 18, 06:06 PM
Occupiers lost 1120 personnel and 112 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

On July 18, the Russian army lost 1120 servicemen, 46 artillery systems, and 7 armored combat vehicles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.07.25 amount to over a million personnel.

Occupiers lost 1120 personnel and 112 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On July 18, the Russian occupation army lost at least 1,120 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 46 artillery systems and 7 armored combat vehicles of the enemy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,040,950 (+1,120) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11,032 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,012 (+7)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30,531 (+46)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,442 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,198 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 46,712 (+163)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,491 (+1)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 55,606 (+112)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,932 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Zelenskyy on the operational situation at the front. An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was exposed and destroyed by Ukrainian defenders while attempting to break through to Pokrovsk.

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Pokrovsk
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Oleksandr Syrskyi
                              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
