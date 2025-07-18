138 combat engagements since the beginning of the day on the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repel enemy attacks

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
06:06 PM • 25155 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 101779 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 68167 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 64943 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 70042 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 70303 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 55763 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 55963 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 196204 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109644 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
89%
744mm
Popular news
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 173984 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 122287 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 103652 views
An explosion occurred in Poltava amid a ballistic threat04:48 PM • 23283 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense forces at work07:06 PM • 15365 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 101781 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 103701 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 174033 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 196204 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 375344 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend06:06 PM • 25155 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 122323 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 127774 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 133938 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 245968 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Tesla Model Y
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

138 combat engagements since the beginning of the day on the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repel enemy attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

On July 18, 138 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Russian invaders launched 61 air strikes, used 1221 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3949 shellings.

138 combat engagements since the beginning of the day on the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repel enemy attacks

Since the beginning of July 18, 138 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The hottest situation on Friday was in the Pokrovsk direction, where the aggressor carried out 37 assault and offensive actions. This was reported in its evening summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 138 combat engagements were recorded on the front.

Russian invaders launched 61 air strikes, dropping 81 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1221 kamikaze drones and carried out 3949 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reports the General Staff of the AFU.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 26 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropped twelve guided bombs, and carried out 192 artillery shellings.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the direction of Kupiansk and near Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy assaults in the areas of Koroviy Yar, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Torske and towards Serebryanka, eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Bila Hora, Ukrainian units repelled both attacks of the occupiers.

In the Toretsk direction, six combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked positions 37 times in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka. Our defenders repelled 36 assaults, one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 82 occupiers were neutralized, 46 of whom were irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one shelter for personnel, one drone control point, one motorcycle, three vehicles, ten unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, two enemy vehicles were damaged.

- reports the General Staff of the AFU.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks of the invaders in the areas of Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil and towards Oleksandrogorod. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft launched unguided aerial missiles at the settlement of Zaliznychne, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Kamianka, in addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Novodanylivka and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, six combat engagements took place, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Dniprovske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, in the area of the settlement of Hola Prystan and Kozulskyi Island. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front. Most of the occupiers' efforts are concentrated in Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian forces are destroying Russian sabotage groups that are trying to advance into Ukrainian cities and villages.

Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group destroyed while attempting to break through to Pokrovsk - Syrskyi18.07.25, 21:25 • 870 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9