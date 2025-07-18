138 combat engagements since the beginning of the day on the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repel enemy attacks

Since the beginning of July 18, 138 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The hottest situation on Friday was in the Pokrovsk direction, where the aggressor carried out 37 assault and offensive actions. This was reported in its evening summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 138 combat engagements were recorded on the front.

Russian invaders launched 61 air strikes, dropping 81 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1221 kamikaze drones and carried out 3949 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the AFU.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 26 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropped twelve guided bombs, and carried out 192 artillery shellings.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe settlements. - the summary states.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the direction of Kupiansk and near Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy assaults in the areas of Koroviy Yar, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Torske and towards Serebryanka, eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Bila Hora, Ukrainian units repelled both attacks of the occupiers.

In the Toretsk direction, six combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked positions 37 times in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka. Our defenders repelled 36 assaults, one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 82 occupiers were neutralized, 46 of whom were irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one shelter for personnel, one drone control point, one motorcycle, three vehicles, ten unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, two enemy vehicles were damaged. - reports the General Staff of the AFU.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks of the invaders in the areas of Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil and towards Oleksandrogorod. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft launched unguided aerial missiles at the settlement of Zaliznychne, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Kamianka, in addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Novodanylivka and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, six combat engagements took place, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Dniprovske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, in the area of the settlement of Hola Prystan and Kozulskyi Island. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front. Most of the occupiers' efforts are concentrated in Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian forces are destroying Russian sabotage groups that are trying to advance into Ukrainian cities and villages.

