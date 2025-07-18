Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group destroyed while attempting to break through to Pokrovsk - Syrskyi

The enemy continues to employ the tactic of small infantry groups, but they are powerless in their attempts to capture Pokrovsk. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, after a report to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Syrskyi noted that he reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the operational situation at the front. The main attention is on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, where our soldiers are bravely holding back the increased pressure and destroying the Russian aggressor.

The enemy continues to employ the tactic of small infantry groups, but they are powerless in their attempts to capture Pokrovsk. Today, an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to break into the city, but was detected and destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. Our Pokrovsk continues to steadfastly hold its defense - summarized the Commander-in-Chief.

