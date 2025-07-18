The situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions remains difficult - Zelenskyy

The situation remains difficult in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions; the Russian army continues to torment our people in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the President, today the Commander-in-Chief and the Minister of Defense have already discussed what forces and means are needed for more effective destruction of the occupier and more tangible Ukrainian long-range strikes.

We will provide maximum support. The situation remains difficult in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The Russian army continues to torment our people in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, attacking civilians with various types of drones. We will respond to them tangibly - Zelenskyy emphasized.

