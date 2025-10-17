In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, "patriotism lessons" are held in children's camps, where children are told about "heroes of Russia" and taught to be "loyal to the motherland." This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

It is noted that employees of the so-called "investigative department" act as lecturers.

That is, policemen - and this is hardly accidental. The goal is simple and terrible - to raise a generation that will be silent, believe Kremlin myths and inform on neighbors. This is a direct attack on children's consciousness and on the future of our nation