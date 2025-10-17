Occupiers in Luhansk region conduct "patriotism lessons" in children's camps
In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, "patriotism lessons" are held in children's camps, where children are told about "heroes of Russia." Employees of the so-called "investigative department" act as lecturers, notes the Center for National Resistance.
Details
It is noted that employees of the so-called "investigative department" act as lecturers.
That is, policemen - and this is hardly accidental. The goal is simple and terrible - to raise a generation that will be silent, believe Kremlin myths and inform on neighbors. This is a direct attack on children's consciousness and on the future of our nation
They urged parents in the TOT not to allow the enemy to turn children into a tool of propaganda.
Recall
In the occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russians reported on the success of the "Luhansk character" program, which is part of Putin's "Dvizheniye Pervykh" movement. Over the year, more than 70,000 "educational" events were held in schools, culminating in the awarding of Russian passports to 15 schoolchildren.
