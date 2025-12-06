The occupation authorities in Donetsk region conducted mass raids, allegedly to detect "illegal connections" to water, but the real goal was to demonstrate control over the population. The inspections covered tens of thousands of households, and even temporary connections made due to constant water outages were considered "violations." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

The occupation administration in Donetsk region conducted large-scale raids to find "illegal connections" to water supply, claiming over 60 detected cases.

But the actual purpose of the campaign has nothing to do with utility oversight - it is a tool of control and punishment for the population trying to survive in conditions of chronic water scarcity. - the post says.

According to CNR sources, the raids were planned as a centralized action with maximum coverage of populated areas.

It is noted that the executors were given internal requirements regarding the number of "detected violations," which confirms the punitive nature of the campaign.

The inspections covered about 14,000 apartments, 5,000 private houses, and 1,000 commercial properties - virtually every yard, regardless of the actual water supply situation. - reports the Center for National Resistance.

During the raids, even temporary emergency hoses, backup connections, or pipes that residents used due to multi-day outages or complete lack of water were recorded.

In the private sector, inspectors cut off houses from the network without clarifying whether there were actual residents, which especially applies to so-called "ownerless" housing. - writes the CNR.

Also under attack were residents of the upper floors of buildings where water does not reach for weeks, and families who installed backup supply points to meet minimal household needs.

CNR analysts emphasize: the main reason for the repressive inspections is the critical inability of the occupation administration to restore infrastructure.

"Punitive raids in Donetsk region are not an attempt to bring order to the water supply system, but a way to compensate for the managerial incompetence of the occupation authorities. Instead of repairing networks, people receive pressure and punishment, and water scarcity turns into another tool of control over citizens," the CNR added.

Recall

The CPD of Ukraine stated that Russia systematically turns the issue of water resources in the occupied territories into a tool of propaganda and justification for the war. The Kremlin uses the "water issue" as a justification for the full-scale invasion, as well as to divert attention from real water supply problems in the TOT.

In Donetsk region, the number of stray dog attacks on people, especially children, is increasing: the CNS named the reason