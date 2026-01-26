In Melitopol, a so-called "donor day" was held, organized by the occupation administration under conditions of actual coercion. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that employees of state institutions, as well as the staff of the medical institution where the event took place, were involved in blood donation. This refers to Melitopol City Hospital No. 1, where the action was held under the leadership of the so-called chief physician of the institution.

The head of the occupation department for the organization of medical care of the pseudo "Ministry of Health of Zaporizhzhia Oblast" Yulia Azarova actually confirmed the true purpose of the event, stating that the collected blood is intended for "stabilization of the military of the Russian Armed Forces" - the report says.

It is indicated that such a format is planned to be used on a permanent basis, which means the institutionalization of the practice of forced involvement of the civilian population in the needs of the occupation army.

In occupied Melitopol, on the eve of the New Year holidays, cash disappeared from ATMs, depriving residents of access to their own money. Cash was directed to the needs of the occupation structures, and the civilian population received it on a residual basis.

