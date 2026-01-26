Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNS

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
January 25, 06:28 PM • 10531 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 17046 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 16510 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 15829 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 15387 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 15103 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 14792 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15771 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26747 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 45067 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
90%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 13,000 flights canceled in the US due to winter stormJanuary 25, 04:09 PM • 4256 views
A mural warning of retaliation in case of a US military strike appeared in Tehran's central squareJanuary 25, 06:18 PM • 4246 views
Ukraine to receive 200 generators soon: Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian volunteersJanuary 25, 06:58 PM • 3684 views
Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha diedJanuary 25, 07:26 PM • 4852 views
Enemy drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro in front of patrol officersVideoJanuary 25, 07:49 PM • 7144 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 88434 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 102429 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 110644 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 104249 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 105063 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Gitanas Nausėda
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
Vilnius
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 21147 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 21217 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 37666 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 37996 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 50984 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Bild
Shahed-136

Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The occupation administration of Melitopol organized a forced "donor day" for the needs of the Russian army. State employees and medical personnel were involved in blood donation.

Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNS

In Melitopol, a so-called "donor day" was held, organized by the occupation administration under conditions of actual coercion. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that employees of state institutions, as well as the staff of the medical institution where the event took place, were involved in blood donation. This refers to Melitopol City Hospital No. 1, where the action was held under the leadership of the so-called chief physician of the institution.

The head of the occupation department for the organization of medical care of the pseudo "Ministry of Health of Zaporizhzhia Oblast" Yulia Azarova actually confirmed the true purpose of the event, stating that the collected blood is intended for "stabilization of the military of the Russian Armed Forces"

- the report says.

It is indicated that such a format is planned to be used on a permanent basis, which means the institutionalization of the practice of forced involvement of the civilian population in the needs of the occupation army.

Recall

In occupied Melitopol, on the eve of the New Year holidays, cash disappeared from ATMs, depriving residents of access to their own money. Cash was directed to the needs of the occupation structures, and the civilian population received it on a residual basis.

In Melitopol, schoolchildren are taught to assemble drones for the Russian army08.11.25, 23:21 • 14216 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
War in Ukraine