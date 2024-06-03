Occupiers classified registers of” nationalized " property - Center for National Resistance

The processes of" nationalization " of property in the temporarily occupied territories are gaining scale and at the same time discontent of people who have fallen under the occupation, reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, the resolution of the "State defense committee" of the pseudo-formation of the DPR No. 341, which was signed on September 29, 2022, caused mass indignation at that.

Only now have people found out that they can't get information about which objects were included in the list of "nationalized" and on what principle it was formed. Local collaborators explain the reason for the lack of access to such information as follows: all documents are put in order in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Due to mobilization, there is a shortage of public transport drivers in occupied Donetsk region - National Resistance Center

"So, you have received a Russian passport in order not to lose your property, do not have the appropriate pieces of paper – the occupiers will determine at their own discretion who will own your house, apartment or land," the report says.

Invaders conduct inventory of seized lands in Zaporizhia - National Resistance Center