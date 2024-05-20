In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, due to the forced mobilization of men, there is a shortage of drivers, which has led to a collapse in public transport. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, collaborators cannot organize the work of public transport in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. Due to the lack of drivers in the city, barely a third of buses, trolleybuses and trams are operating.

Now the occupation authorities in Donetsk are actively looking for at least 300 drivers. They promise a "decent" salary and social guarantees. However, the search is futile, as all those who are able to drive have been mobilized into the ranks of the invader's army. And no one is in a hurry to believe in the promises of the collaborators - The Resistance explains.

The Center for Public Advocacy emphasizes that anyone who helps the Ukrainian Defense Forces fight the occupiers can return the city to normal civilized life.

The National Resistance Center once again called on locals to report information about the occupiers, collaborators, and the location of enemy positions at .

Recall

The head of the Luhansk RMA, Artem Lysogor, said that the occupiers recognized almost 100 out of 114 mines in eastern Ukraine as unprofitable and mobilized almost 60% of miners.