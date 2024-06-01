Invaders conduct inventory of seized lands in Zaporizhia - National Resistance Center

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia region, the invaders are conducting an inventory of agricultural land. This was stated in the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that each village head of the occupation authorities is obliged to submit information about the presence of such land under the jurisdiction of the village council to the fake agricultural ministry.

Moreover, collaborators force the local population to provide title documents for the land they cultivate. And it no longer matters whether the owners of shares managed to issue documents for them in accordance with the Kremlin legislation. The whole earth will be under enemy control - stated in the center of National Resistance.

The Kremlin promises future invaders 2 hectares of occupied land for joining the ranks of the Russian army - The Resistance Center

Addition

The Resistance adds that the occupiers systematically conduct a policy of intimidating local residents. The occupiers, referring to the laws of martial law, Prepare plans for the nationalization of all movable and immovable property that they "liked".

Recall

The Center for National Resistance stated that four land plots on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea have already been distributed among the participants of the war of conquest in Ukraine. This is 1,500 plots of land that belonged to local indigenous people.