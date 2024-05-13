The Kremlin is promising future invaders to give them 2 hectares of occupied Ukrainian land in Donetsk and Kherson regions each. The main condition is joining the ranks of the Russian army and then being sent to war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

The Kremlin has decided how else to encourage its people to go to war in Ukraine. Now the occupiers will distribute two hectares of Ukrainian land to each participant of their armed forces. First of all, we are talking about the southern parts of Donetsk and Kherson regions, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that recently, "state housing inspections" have been launched in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, with the aim of identifying empty apartments or apartments whose owners have left the region. Subsequently, such apartments are declared "ownerless" and "nationalized".

However, they are no longer distributed to "heroes," but are sold for a lot of money. The same will happen with the distribution of land.

The Kremlin knows very well that the life expectancy of Russian meat does not exceed eight weeks, - explained the CNS.

Recall

The collaborators illegally seize and sell to Russian "investors" Ukrainian land on the Azov coast, including boarding houses, recreation centers and recreational areas.