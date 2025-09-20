Occupiers carried out 165 combat engagements and 4752 shelling attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, 165 combat engagements were recorded. The invaders launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 78 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4752 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the General Staff, the aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of Hryhorivka, Lukianivske, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Olhivka in Kherson Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, nine combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs, and also carried out 146 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Otradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Torske, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Stavky, Novoselivka, Serednie.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, Vyimka, and Dronivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops nine times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded; the invader attacked in the area of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Dachne, Chervonyi Lyman, Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 33 times in the areas of the settlements of Fyliya, Voskresenka, Berezove, Maliivka, Novoivanivka, Piddubne, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of the settlement of Kamianka and towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

