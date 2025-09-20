Occupiers carried out 165 combat engagements and 4752 shelling attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day - General Staff

$41.250.05
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 21852 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 31495 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 26472 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 32588 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 45810 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:00 PM • 28741 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 38034 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM • 39588 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 65755 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Publications
Exclusives
Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media
September 19, 08:05 PM
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - Sybiha
September 19, 09:59 PM
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVA
September 19, 11:05 PM
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery
02:55 AM
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic
04:38 AM
Publications
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
04:00 AM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:05 PM
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 45804 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 11:23 AM
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 38029 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 19, 06:26 AM
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 65750 views
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
September 19, 04:00 PM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
September 19, 02:03 PM
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
September 19, 10:57 AM
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
September 19, 10:18 AM
Occupiers carried out 165 combat engagements and 4752 shelling attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Over the past day, 165 combat engagements were recorded. The invaders launched two missile strikes and 78 air strikes, dropping 154 guided aerial bombs.

Occupiers carried out 165 combat engagements and 4752 shelling attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, 165 combat engagements were recorded. The invaders launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 78 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4752 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the General Staff, the aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of Hryhorivka, Lukianivske, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Olhivka in Kherson Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, nine combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs, and also carried out 146 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Otradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Torske, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Stavky, Novoselivka, Serednie.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, Vyimka, and Dronivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops nine times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded; the invader attacked in the area of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Dachne, Chervonyi Lyman, Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 33 times in the areas of the settlements of Fyliya, Voskresenka, Berezove, Maliivka, Novoivanivka, Piddubne, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of the settlement of Kamianka and towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

A new "psychological mark" has been crossed: enemy losses in the war in Ukraine exceeded 1 million 100 thousand
20.09.25, 07:17

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine