A new "psychological mark" has been crossed: enemy losses in the war in Ukraine exceeded 1 million 100 thousand

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
04:00 AM • 872 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 13755 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 25064 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 21789 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 26763 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 40416 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 26700 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 34188 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 38929 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 62234 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Occupiers send wounded soldiers to identify positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: those who refuse are threatened with executionSeptember 19, 06:46 PM • 6312 views
Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing homePhotoSeptember 19, 07:12 PM • 12323 views
Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social mediaVideoSeptember 19, 08:05 PM • 7728 views
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVA11:05 PM • 8726 views
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhoto02:55 AM • 5226 views
Publications
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto04:00 AM • 866 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 25629 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 40406 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 34185 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 62232 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 26756 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 25629 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 15221 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 18515 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 21035 views
Actual
MiG-31
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

A new "psychological mark" has been crossed: enemy losses in the war in Ukraine exceeded 1 million 100 thousand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

On September 19, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 31 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.09.25 amount to 1,100,600 personnel.

A new "psychological mark" has been crossed: enemy losses in the war in Ukraine exceeded 1 million 100 thousand

On September 19, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 31 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1100600 (+1150) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11192 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23280 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32927 (+31)
          • MLRS ‒ 1492 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1218 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 61045 (+365)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3718 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 62168 (+124)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3968 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin's goal is the complete occupation of Ukraine.

                              Zelenskyy: Plan A – end the war, Plan B – $120 billion a year17.09.25, 18:23 • 3465 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine