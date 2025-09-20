A new "psychological mark" has been crossed: enemy losses in the war in Ukraine exceeded 1 million 100 thousand
On September 19, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 31 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.09.25 amount to 1,100,600 personnel.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.09.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1100600 (+1150) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11192 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23280 (+2)
- artillery systems ‒ 32927 (+31)
- MLRS ‒ 1492 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1218 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 61045 (+365)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3718 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 62168 (+124)
- special equipment ‒ 3968 (0)
Data is being updated.
