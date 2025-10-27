Occupiers' capture of Rodynske is a fake, the city is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian defenders assured that Rodynske in Donetsk region is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, refuting the fake information from the Russian Federation about its "capture". The invaders control only a small number of cartridges of several infantrymen who entered the outskirts of the city.
Ukrainian defenders assured that Rodynske in Donetsk region is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The statement was made in response to fake information from the Russian Federation that the settlement had allegedly been "captured."
UNN writes with reference to the press service of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".
Details
Rodynske is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The "capture" of the settlement by the invaders does not correspond to reality.
The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" added that only the number of cartridges of several infantrymen who managed to enter the outskirts of Rodynske is under the control of the occupiers.
The search and elimination of all those wishing to install the "tricolor" on Ukrainian soil is underway.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied information from the Russian Federation about the encirclement of 5,000 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions, calling it a lie aimed at the United States.