Occupiers break through to the border of Donetsk region: Syrsky visited the hottest point of the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky visited the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian occupiers are trying to break through to the border of Donetsk region. He spoke with the fighters and held meetings, stating that the situation is under control.

Occupiers break through to the border of Donetsk region: Syrsky visited the hottest point of the front

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the Pokrovsk direction, which remains the hottest along the entire 1200-kilometer front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war. He reported this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russian occupiers continue to try to break through to the administrative border of Donetsk region with neighboring regions of Ukraine. They want to do this not only to achieve some operational results, but primarily for demonstrative purposes, Syrskyi noted.

Russian sabotage and assault groups were particularly active here two weeks ago. But all of them were destroyed or neutralized, and the remnants were pushed further from the administrative border. The situation is under control

— wrote the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also spoke with soldiers in close proximity to the combat line and on the subsequent defense lines. Syrskyi also held meetings in units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine that are deterring and destroying the enemy.

Recall

Attempts by the Russians to conduct a summer offensive are failing just as last year's attempt at offensive actions by the enemy in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
