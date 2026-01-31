$42.850.00
January 30, 06:51 PM
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Occupiers block Ukrainian TV in Kherson region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the Russian administration is carrying out an information blockade by seizing Ukrainian satellite dishes. Residents have been without a signal for more than six months, and the occupiers are blocking the restoration of broadcasting.

Occupiers block Ukrainian TV in Kherson region - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the Russian administration is carrying out an outright crime against the civilian population – a total information blockade. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that at first, security forces and administrations forcibly seized Ukrainian satellite dishes, forcing people to abandon Ukrainian television. Instead, the population was imposed with "Russian world" kits. Now, residents of the region have been without a signal at all for more than six months – there are antennas, but there is no broadcast, and appeals are ignored.

This is not a technical malfunction, but a deliberately organized operation to isolate the population. ... The occupation authorities are deliberately blocking the restoration of broadcasting to leave people in complete information darkness. The goal is simple – to deprive residents of any alternative worldview and drive them into a vacuum where only Kremlin Telegram channels with fakes and street propaganda remain.

- the article says.

It is indicated that in parallel, inspections of homes and yards are ongoing in the Kherson region: the occupiers are looking for prohibited Ukrainian antennas and attempts to independently connect to the signal.

"People are threatened with fines, registration in 'preventive databases' and visits by security forces. In fact, the region is being transferred to an information prison regime, where access to the truth is punished," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

The enemy is massively seizing television equipment in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Russians are forcibly taking away equipment from people that allows them to watch Ukrainian television.

Cyberpartisans "hacked" the provider and showed Russians on TV the real losses of the Russian Federation and refinery explosions - source25.08.25, 11:28 • 4660 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

