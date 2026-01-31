Occupiers block Ukrainian TV in Kherson region - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the Russian administration is carrying out an outright crime against the civilian population – a total information blockade. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that at first, security forces and administrations forcibly seized Ukrainian satellite dishes, forcing people to abandon Ukrainian television. Instead, the population was imposed with "Russian world" kits. Now, residents of the region have been without a signal at all for more than six months – there are antennas, but there is no broadcast, and appeals are ignored.

This is not a technical malfunction, but a deliberately organized operation to isolate the population. ... The occupation authorities are deliberately blocking the restoration of broadcasting to leave people in complete information darkness. The goal is simple – to deprive residents of any alternative worldview and drive them into a vacuum where only Kremlin Telegram channels with fakes and street propaganda remain. - the article says.

It is indicated that in parallel, inspections of homes and yards are ongoing in the Kherson region: the occupiers are looking for prohibited Ukrainian antennas and attempts to independently connect to the signal.

"People are threatened with fines, registration in 'preventive databases' and visits by security forces. In fact, the region is being transferred to an information prison regime, where access to the truth is punished," the CNS summarizes.

The enemy is massively seizing television equipment in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Russians are forcibly taking away equipment from people that allows them to watch Ukrainian television.

